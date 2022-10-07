COVID-19 in Shanghai: 18 local infections, 19 imported patients

Meanwhile, 14 confirmed patients and eight asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported one locally transmitted confirmed case, 17 local asymptomatic infections, one imported confirmed case and 18 imported asymptomatic infections for Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

1 local confirmed case

The case who arrived in Shanghai from other province tested positive during regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screening.

17 local asymptomatic infections

The first case who arrived in Shanghai from other province tested positive during regular PCR screening.

The second to 11th cases are close contacts of previous infections who arrived in Shanghai from other provinces. The cases tested positive during central quarantine.

The 12th to 15th cases are close contacts of a previous imported infection and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 16 and 17th cases tested positive during a routine screening in closed-loop management.

Chen Jie / SHINE

Imported case

The patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 2 from the United States.

The patient has been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while the close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 30 from the US.

The second case is an Indian who arrived at the local airport on October 1 from India via China's Hong Kong SAR.

The third case is a Jordanian who arrived at the local airport on October 2 from the US.

The fourth and fifth cases are Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on October 3 from Canada.

The sixth case is a Slovak who arrived at the local airport on October 3 from Slovakia.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 3 from Mauritius via France.

The eighth case is a French national who arrived at the local airport on October 3 from Singapore.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 4 from Japan.

The 10th to 13th cases are Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on October 4 from Spain.

The 14th case, a Chinese departing from Germany, and the 15th case, a Chinese departing from Suriname, arrived at the local airport on October 4 from the Netherlands on the same flight.



The 16th case is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on October 5 from Canada.

The 17th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 5 from the US.

The 18th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 5 from Germany.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 380 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 14 confirmed patients and eight asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 6, there were altogether 174 local confirmed cases, 195 were discharged upon recovery and three are being hospitalized. A total of 808 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,485 imported cases, 5,402 have been discharged upon recovery and 83 are still hospitalized.





