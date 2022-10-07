News / Metro

Video series documents great changes in Shanghai

In the first season, eight well-known scholars in Shanghai were invited to tell of the great changes in the city in the past 10 years, using their personal experience and feelings.
A short documentary series "In Scholars' Own Words" will be launched on Saturday to celebrate the upcoming 20th Communist Party of China National Congress, which will be held later in October.

The new series explains how President Xi Jinping's Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is practiced in Shanghai from the perspective of scholars.

In the first season, eight well-known local scholars were invited to tell of the great changes in Shanghai in the past ten years, using their personal experience and feelings.

The videos will be aired every day from October 8 to October 15 on major TV networks and online platforms.

