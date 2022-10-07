Business blooms like flowers at Yongle Village: 'A City for the People' season 2 episode 15

This episode features the rapid development of Chongming's Yongle Village after the introduction of the saffron planting industry.

The saffron grown in Yongle Village ranks first in the country in both quality and potency. So folks in the village called it "flower of wealth," meaning "a flower that can make you rich."

