I'm at the ceiling of my profession: 'A City for the People' season 2 episode 16

This episode features Zhang Wenqiang, a top-tier rider with food delivery platform Ele.me. The native of Shandong Province came to Shanghai in 2017. As a member of Communist Party of China, he is responsible for delivering meals to elderly people in Changfeng Xincun Subdistrict.

There are more than 3.2 million workers engaged in new forms of employment in Shanghai, such as drivers of online car-hailing services and food deliverymen.