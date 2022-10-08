Innovation at the Speed of Light: 'Shanghai – Building the Future' episode 3
This episode features the Shanghai Synchrotron Radiation Facility, which is one of the world's most advanced third-generation light sources. It is conducting cutting-edge scientific research and supporting innovation in China.
Source: SHINE Editor: Zhu Ying
