Customs ensures prompt clearance for CIIE exhibits

More exhibits destined for the 5th China International Import Expo have arrived in Shanghai during the weeklong National Day holiday.

Ti Gong

More exhibits destined for the 5th China International Import Expo have arrived in Shanghai during the weeklong National Day holiday, Shanghai Customs said on Saturday.

As of Friday, batches of exhibits, such as jewelry, table tennis robots and medical equipment, have successfully cleared customs, with a combined declared value of 565 million yuan (US$ 79.38 million).

One of the major exhibits for the 5th CIIE, a hydrogen fuel cell truck produced by Hyundai, arrived in Shanghai on October 2. As the world's first mass-produced hydrogen fuel cell truck that has already hit the market, it has drawn great attention from the domestic market.

Ti Gong

In the near future, more exhibits, such as surgery robots, eco-friendly road tractors and other special exhibits will arrive in Shanghai for the CIIE, which will be held on November 5-10 in the city.

Shanghai Customs has launched a series of measures to make sure the exhibits are quickly cleared.

At the major ports for the import expo, VIP channels, special customs clearance windows and special examination channels for inbound exhibits have been set up, while priority will be given to customs procedures such as the declaration, inspection, sampling, testing and release.