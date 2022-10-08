News / Metro

Customs ensures prompt clearance for CIIE exhibits

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  17:07 UTC+8, 2022-10-08       0
More exhibits destined for the 5th China International Import Expo have arrived in Shanghai during the weeklong National Day holiday.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  17:07 UTC+8, 2022-10-08       0
Customs ensures prompt clearance for CIIE exhibits
Ti Gong

A Shanghai Customs officer helps an exhibitor of the 5th CIIE.

More exhibits destined for the 5th China International Import Expo have arrived in Shanghai during the weeklong National Day holiday, Shanghai Customs said on Saturday.

As of Friday, batches of exhibits, such as jewelry, table tennis robots and medical equipment, have successfully cleared customs, with a combined declared value of 565 million yuan (US$ 79.38 million).

One of the major exhibits for the 5th CIIE, a hydrogen fuel cell truck produced by Hyundai, arrived in Shanghai on October 2. As the world's first mass-produced hydrogen fuel cell truck that has already hit the market, it has drawn great attention from the domestic market.

Customs ensures prompt clearance for CIIE exhibits
Ti Gong

Customs officers check an inbound Hyundai hydrogen fuel cell truck.

In the near future, more exhibits, such as surgery robots, eco-friendly road tractors and other special exhibits will arrive in Shanghai for the CIIE, which will be held on November 5-10 in the city.

Shanghai Customs has launched a series of measures to make sure the exhibits are quickly cleared.

At the major ports for the import expo, VIP channels, special customs clearance windows and special examination channels for inbound exhibits have been set up, while priority will be given to customs procedures such as the declaration, inspection, sampling, testing and release.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
National Day holiday
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     