News / Metro

Expect round of cold air this week as autumn arrives

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:48 UTC+8, 2022-10-08       0
Autumn is officially here according to local meteorological data, authorities said on Saturday.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:48 UTC+8, 2022-10-08       0
Expect round of cold air this week as autumn arrives
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Residents wore warm jackets on Saturday, the first day after the weeklong National Day holiday, which also marks the beginning of this year's 17th solar term, hanlu, or cold dew.

Autumn is officially here according to local meteorological data, authorities said on Saturday.

To meet meteorological requirements for autumn, the average temperature must remain less than 22 degrees Celsius for five consecutive days.

The average temperature has been lower than 22 degrees since October 5, and it is predicted to remain lower over the next few days as a new round of cold air will arrive in Shanghai on Sunday afternoon.

The low is expected to significantly drop to around 11 degrees on Tuesday.

Residents in Shanghai can expect a mix of sunshine and clouds for the next 10 days.

The highs will fluctuate between 19 to 23 degrees Celsius while lows range from 11 to 17 degrees.

Expect round of cold air this week as autumn arrives
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A man enjoys the autumn day under his umbrella in downtown Putuo District's Changshou Park.

The weather on Saturday, the first workday after the holiday, which also marked the beginning of this year's 17th solar term, hanlu, or cold dew, in the Chinese traditional calendar, was cloudy with showers in some regions.

Hanlu always indicates the weather will be colder and there will be less rain.

Also, the temperature will vary more greatly between day and night.

Expect round of cold air this week as autumn arrives
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A father takes a walk with his little girl in Changshou Park, Putuo District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     