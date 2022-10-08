Expect round of cold air this week as autumn arrives

Autumn is officially here according to local meteorological data, authorities said on Saturday.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Autumn is officially here according to local meteorological data, authorities said on Saturday.

To meet meteorological requirements for autumn, the average temperature must remain less than 22 degrees Celsius for five consecutive days.

The average temperature has been lower than 22 degrees since October 5, and it is predicted to remain lower over the next few days as a new round of cold air will arrive in Shanghai on Sunday afternoon.

The low is expected to significantly drop to around 11 degrees on Tuesday.

Residents in Shanghai can expect a mix of sunshine and clouds for the next 10 days.

The highs will fluctuate between 19 to 23 degrees Celsius while lows range from 11 to 17 degrees.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The weather on Saturday, the first workday after the holiday, which also marked the beginning of this year's 17th solar term, hanlu, or cold dew, in the Chinese traditional calendar, was cloudy with showers in some regions.

Hanlu always indicates the weather will be colder and there will be less rain.

Also, the temperature will vary more greatly between day and night.