COVID-19 in Shanghai: 21 local infections, 20 imported patients

Meanwhile, 11 confirmed patients and eight asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported two locally transmitted confirmed cases, 19 local asymptomatic infections, one imported confirmed case and 19 imported asymptomatic infections for Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

2 local confirmed cases

The first case is a close contact of a previous infection who arrived in Shanghai from other province. The case tested positive during central quarantine.

The second case who arrived in Shanghai from other province tested positive during regular PCR screening.

19 local asymptomatic infections

The first case who arrived in Shanghai from other province tested positive during regular PCR screening.



The second case, a close contact of the first case, tested positive during central quarantine.

The third to 16th cases are close contacts of previous infections who arrived in Shanghai from other provinces. They tested positive during central quarantine.

The 17th to 19th cases were put under quarantine after arriving in Shanghai as they were identified as having high risks of contracting the coronavirus by health authorities in other provinces.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported case

The patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 5 from the United Kingdom via Denmark.



The patient has been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 37 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first and second cases are Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on October 3 from Singapore.



The third case, a Chinese departing from Morocco, and the fourth case, a New Zealander departing from France, arrived at the local airport on October 4 from France on the same flight.



The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 4 from China's Hong Kong SAR.



The sixth case, a Chinese departing from Suriname, and the seventh case, a Chinese departing from the Netherlands, arrived at the local airport on October 4 from the Netherlands on the same flight.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 5 from Canada.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 6 from Japan.

The 10th case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on October 6 from China's Taiwan.

The 11th and 12th cases are Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on October 6 from the United States.

The 13th case, a Chinese departing from Argentina, and the 14th case, a German, arrived at the local airport on October 6 from Germany on the same flight.

The 15th to 18th cases are Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on October 6 from Singapore.

The 19th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 7 from Canada.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 305 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

From July 3 to October 8, there were altogether 178 local confirmed cases, 195 were discharged upon recovery and seven are still hospitalized. A total of 848 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,487 imported cases, 5,427 have been discharged upon recovery and 60 are still hospitalized.