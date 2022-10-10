At least two weekly COVID-19 tests for all until November

Shanghai is launching mass weekly COVID-19 screenings from now until next month after dozens of community cases were detected in recent days.

Shanghai is launching mass weekly COVID-19 screenings from now until next month after dozens of community cases were detected in recent days.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests will be conducted at least twice a week in all districts through November 10, according to the city government.

Each district is required to arrange the screening time reasonably and ensure "no household is left out and no one is left behind."

Tests will be strengthened on people traveling or returning to Shanghai from other provinces and those living in hotels, rental houses and street stores because they were easily missed in previous tests.

The government urges the people to participate in community screenings on time to prevent the virus from spreading.

Shanghai reported one community case on Monday. The city has reported community cases for five consecutive days after the National Day holiday.