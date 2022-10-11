COVID-19 in Shanghai: 28 local infections, 20 imported patients

All the four local confirmed patients are close contacts of previous infections from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The city reported four locally transmitted confirmed cases, 24 local asymptomatic infections, two imported confirmed cases and 18 imported asymptomatic infections for Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

4 local confirmed cases

All patients are close contacts of previous infections from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.



28 local asymptomatic infections

The first case who returned to the city from another province tested positive during a routine PCR screening.



The second case is a close contact of the above-mentioned first case and tested positive during central quarantine.

The third case was put under quarantine after arriving in Shanghai as the case was identified as having a high risk of contracting the virus by health authorities in another province. The case tested positive during central quarantine.

The fourth case is a close contact of a local infection reported on October 7 and tested positive during central quarantine.

The fifth to 23rd cases are close contacts of previous infections from other provinces and regions and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 24th case is under closed-loop management and tested positive during a routine PCR screening.

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 4 from Canada.

The second patient is a French national who arrived at the local airport on October 6 from France via Germany.

Both cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 2 from the United Kingdom.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 5 from Canada.

The third case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on October 6 from China's Taiwan.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 7 from Canada.

The fifth case, a Chinese departing from Chile, and the sixth case, a Chinese departing from Brazil, arrived at the local airport on October 7 on the same flight via France.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 7 from the UK via Finland.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 7 from the Hong Kong SAR.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 8 from Serbia via Austria.

The 10th to 12th cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 8 from Canada on the same flight.

The 13th case is a German who arrived at the local airport on October 8 from the US.



The 14th case, a Chinese, and the 15th case, an Indian, arrived at the local airport on October 8 from Sri Lanka on the same flight.

The 16th and 17th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 8 from the UK on the same flight.

The 18th case is a Filipino who arrived at the local airport on October 8 from Austria.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 431 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 12 confirmed patients and 21 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 10, there were altogether 185 local confirmed cases, 195 were discharged upon recovery and 14 are still hospitalized. A total of 903 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,489 imported cases, 5,450 have been discharged upon recovery and 39 are still hospitalized.