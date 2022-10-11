﻿
Rare bird makes unexpected appearance in Shanghai

An unexpected visitor, a red-footed booby, was seen on a ship of the Shanghai Maritime Surveying and Mapping Center when the vessel sailed in Yangpu District on Sunday.
An unexpected visitor was spotted in Shanghai for the first time on Sunday.

A red-footed booby was seen on a ship of the Shanghai Maritime Surveying and Mapping Center when it sailed in Yangpu District on Sunday and the bird refused to leave, according to wildlife protection authorities of the district.

It is not known why the bird appeared in Shanghai, authorities said.

The bird is a national second-class protected species and is mainly seen on China's Xisha Islands in the South China Sea.

On Monday, it was transferred to Shanghai Zoo for accommodation.

As of the end of last year, Shanghai had recorded 516 species of birds.

Ti Gong

The red-footed booby

Ti Gong

The red-footed booby spotted on the ship

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
﻿
