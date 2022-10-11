﻿
News / Metro

Head of Shanghai River Regatta returns with new discipline

The 2022 Head of Shanghai River Regatta will be held on the Suzhou Creek on October 29-30. A new 500m city dash for individual rowers has been set this year.
The 2022 Head of Shanghai River Regatta will be held on the Suzhou Creek on October 29-30, attracting professional and amateur rowers from around the country.

As Shanghai's self-developed sports event, Head of Shanghai River Regatta was introduced last year and has been rated as one of Shanghai's top three most influential sports events in 2021.

Racers row along the Suzhou Creek before crossing the finish line at the landmark Waibaidu Bridge in Huangpu District. Spectators can enjoy the river bank view and Shanghai's skyline while watching the race. The event is therefore nicknamed a "landscape competition."

The 2022 Head of Shanghai River Regatta falls on October 29-30.

A total of 48 participating teams, each consisting of eight rowers, will be divided into three divisions – professional, college teams and clubs. Apart from the 4.2-kilometer chase and a 500-meter city dash, this year's competition has added another 500m city dash for individual rowers, making the event even more exciting to watch.

The organizers have invited professional rowing teams from Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shandong provinces. Student teams from Peking University, Xi'an Jiaotong University and Sun Yat-sen University will join Shanghai's Tongji University in college competition.

The 4.2km race will start from Puji Road Bridge in Jing'an District. The route has six turnings, going past some signature constructions along the creek, including Sihang Warehouse, the General Post Office Building and Broadway Mansions.

A map of the 4.2-kilometer chase race

The top prize for team disciplines is 50,000 yuan (US$6,965), and 6,000 yuan for individual items.

Registration for the competitions will end on Thursday. Those interested can log on to the regatta's official website (www.headofsh.com) for more information.

During the two-day event, the bridges over the river course will impose traffic restrictions to limit car and pedestrian numbers. Rowing simulators will be arranged along the creek to allow citizens experience the sport.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
