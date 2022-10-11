﻿
City assurance on tap water supply, quality; no need to hoard water

Zhu Yuting
Wang Xiang
Zhu Yuting Wang Xiang
  23:24 UTC+8, 2022-10-11
The production and supply of tap water in Shanghai are normal and sufficient, while the water quality is up to standards, according to the city government.
The production and supply of tap water in Shanghai are normal and sufficient, while the water quality is up to standards, according to the city's water authority on Tuesday evening.

The Yangtze River Estuary in Shanghai has suffered salt tide intrusion since early September, but it is a regular seasonal phenomenon and has been managed well, it added.

Local water supply companies have strengthened quality monitoring and will turn to local reservoirs to ensure water supply in the city.

The water authority made the announcement after rumors started circulating online earlier in the day which suggested that Shanghai is likely to suffer water shortages because of the widespread drought that hit the Yangtze River this year.

The rumors triggered a water hoarding frenzy among residents after some of them visited the official website of the water authority and were dismayed to find a notice about water supply suspensions in certain areas of the city for certain periods of time.

This was enough to send them rushing to supermarkets and shops to hoard on drinking water bottles but the water authority moved swiftly to scotch the rumors.

It said that the notice was true but a normal practice during the maintenance of water pipes. It had nothing to do with any water shortage or alleged supply cuts.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
