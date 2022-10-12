Shanghai reports 2 COVID-19 community cases

Shanghai reported one COVID-19 infection and one asymptomatic case on Wednesday – a 39-year-old woman living in Baoshan District and a boy, 5, from Jinshan District, respectively.

A 39-year-old woman living in suburban Baoshan District tested positive during regular nucleic acid testing and was diagnosed as a patient with mild symptoms. She has been transferred to a designated hospital for quarantine and treatment, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.

She was related to a COVID-19 case in another province, the commission said on Wednesday.

Also, a 5-year-old boy, who returned to Shanghai from another province recently and lives in suburban Jinshan District, also had a positive result in a routine nucleic acid test and was confirmed as an asymptomatic case. He, too, has been transferred to a designated medical facility for quarantine and medical observation.

By 4pm on Wednesday, a total 614 close contacts of the two cases had been located and put into quarantine. So far, 608 people have tested negative, with the rest still being screened.

A total of 1,525 people were secondary close contacts of the two. They were quarantined and 1,062 of them have tested negative.

Another 307,352 relevant persons have been screened, with a majority testing negative, officials said.

All the 443 goods and environmental samples tested came back negative for the COVID-19 virus.

From October 1 to 11, Shanghai reported 191 local COVID-19 infections, covering multiple virus transmission chains.

The city- and district-level pandemic prevention and control departments carried out epidemiological investigation and risk management immediately. The majority of the transmission cases have been put under control and the rest are being treated urgently, the city government said.







Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Officials said this round of infection is mainly related to cases from other provinces. Most of those infected are young people, who have an active social life with their whereabouts covering big commercial centers, entertainment and amusement venues, hotels, schools, bars and hotpot eateries.

Some residents had poor awareness about the coronavirus and failed to take proper pandemic control and prevention measures, the officials pointed out.

They failed to scan the venue code while entering public places, and failed to report to the local government and go into quarantine despite warnings from disease control authorities in other provinces. Some individuals didn't fully cooperate with epidemiological professionals and even hid certain information, increasing the difficulty in pandemic treatment.

Local police have started investigating such people and will impose legal punishment.

Currently, the global pandemic situation is still serious, with BA.5 the dominant Omicron subvariant. October has seen a resurgence in multiple regions in China. Some provinces are facing a serious situation, leading to increasing pressure on Shanghai to control the pandemic, officials added.

The city government hopes residents will not go abroad or leave Shanghai unless necessary and especially avoid going to pandemic-hit regions.

Shanghai requires people traveling or returning to the city from other provinces to report their itinerary online before arrival. Every traveler coming or returning to Shanghai also must take a nucleic acid test upon arrival.

They must also undergo a test within the first 24 hours after arriving in Shanghai and receive follow-up tests and do self health management and reduce unnecessary gatherings.

It is also necessary for them to wear a mask, receive temperature check and nucleic acid rest result check and scan venue code while going to public places.