With a new look, the Qingpu New City is on show

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:48 UTC+8, 2022-10-12       0
Qingpu New City is becoming a new hub for technology, medicine and design, with a new exhibition allowing visitors to look at the innovation and development of the area.
Ti Gong

The blueprint of the Qingpu New City on display.

The development of the Qingpu New City is in full swing with a new design exhibition raising its curtain on Wednesday as part of the two-month-long "2022 Shanghai New Cities Design Exhibition."

Held at the Qingpu New City Planning Exhibition Center at the 5999 Waiqingsong Highway, the display focuses on the cutting-edge architecture and landscape design of the "new city" with models, videos and display boards.

The green areas, key projects, and landmark buildings of the Qingpu New City are being showcased, revealing its unique vision, developing towards a "modern future city."

During the exhibition, design forums comprising lectures and roundtable salons will be held, inviting various sides to share their wisdom into the construction of the Qingpu New City.

The development progress and blueprint of the "new city" will be unveiled at the same time.

Upgrades have also begun on the Waiqingsong Highway, where it crosses the Qingpu New City Central Business District.

It's a gateway linking the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, and downtown Shanghai.

The project will stretch 4 kilometers with its major underground section between south Gongyuan Road and north Songze Highway designed to facilitate a speed of 60 kilometers per hour.

With construction started in July, the project should take four and a half years to complete.

Ti Gong

A model of the Qingpu New City

The Qingpu New City has also cultivated a number of industry clusters focusing on new energy, AI, biomedicine, and digital information.

A "city parlor" and cultural experience zone with Jiangnan (regions in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) elements is also being created in the Qingpu New City. Meanwhile, the third phase of the water park encircling the "New City" is also under way. The first phase of the Shangda City Park, and the adjustments of the river course for the Dongdaying Port and Xidaying Port have also begun.

A number of projects such as the Qingpu Branch of Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University, the Qingpu campus of Shanghai Lansheng Fudan Middle School, and comprehensive senior care service centers of Xiayang and Yingpu subdistricts have been finished or are near completion. Construction of the Qingpu New City branch of Zhongshan Hospital will also start soon.

"In the next phase, Qingpu New City will be fueled by a digital transformation, and will be built into a top destination of consumption and major tourism in the Yangtze River Delta region, centering on the vision of beautiful Jiangnan elements, innovation and hospitality", said Zhu Yongqiang, director of the Qingpu New City Development Office.

Ti Gong

The exhibition features high-tech interaction

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
