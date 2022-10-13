﻿
Two Shanghai residents test positive after interprovincial travel

Both COVID-19 asymptomatic community cases, discovered in Shanghai on Thursday, are connected with infections from other provinces, according to epidemiological investigation.
Imaginechina

A local resident receives polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at a street-side sample collection booth in Shanghai.

Shanghai reported two COVID-19 community cases on Thursday, both residents returning from other provinces.

The two asymptomatic cases tested abnormal during recent regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screening after returning home from their travels.

Both are connected with infections from other provinces, according to epidemiological investigation.

The 25-year-old man lives in Wusong Subdistrict of suburban Baoshan District, while the other case, a 32-year-old man, lives in Chengqiao Town of Chongming Island, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.

Zhang Feiyu / SHINE

Shanghai reported two community COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Apart from their accommodations, they had been to restaurants, convenience stores and a bus station in Baoshan and Chongming districts.

As a result, their accommodations and some surrounding areas were designated as medium-risk areas and put under lockdown.

A total of 355 close contacts of the new cases have been traced and put under central quarantine. Among them, 272 have tested negative. About 80,265 related people have been screened, and all tested negative.

Shanghai reported 238 local COVID-19 infections, covering multiple virus transmission chains, from October 1 to 12 amid the new round of resurgence after the weeklong National Day holiday.

Zhang Feiyu / SHINE

Shanghai designated three medium-risk areas in Baoshan District and Chongming District on Thursday.

The city has launched mass weekly COVID-19 screenings until November to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The mass testing is going on smoothly across the city under the rapid sample collection and timely reporting mechanism, according to Shanghaifabu, the city's official WeChat account.

The city's PCR test capacity can meet the requirements of both regular testing of residents and screening of risky regions, the local government said.

"The risk of community transmission still exists in Shanghai at present," it warned.

PCR tests are being conducted at least twice a week in all districts through November 10.

Shanghai requires people traveling or returning to the city from other provinces to report their itinerary online before arrival.

Every traveler coming or returning to Shanghai also must take a nucleic acid test upon arrival.

They must also undergo a test within the first 24 hours after arriving in Shanghai and receive follow-up tests and do self-health monitoring and reduce unnecessary gatherings.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Guo Jiayi
National Day holiday
Chongming Island
﻿
﻿
