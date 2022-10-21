﻿
Reserve your parking space online for CIIE

The CIIE parking reservation platform offers 900 spaces for heavy vehicles and 1,000 slots for cars in more than 20 parking lots near the National Exhibition and Convention Center.
Locals and exhibitors can now reserve a parking space online for the China International Import Expo, which will take place on November 5-10.

According to transportation authorities, the CIIE parking reservation platform has been made available since Thursday. It offers 900 parking spaces for heavy vehicles and 1,000 slots for cars in more than 20 parking lots near the National Exhibition and Convention Center. The Hongqiao Business Zone also has 14 parking lots that can offer roughly 4,000 parking places on weekdays and about 6,000 at weekends.

By scanning the two QR codes below, users can make reservations through the mobile applications Suishenxing, an all-in-one mobile platform for local traffic information, and Shanghai Parking.

Reserve your parking space online for CIIE
Ti Gong

The QR code for booking a parking spot on Suishenxing.

Reserve your parking space online for CIIE
Ti Gong

The QR code for parking on Shanghai Parking.

