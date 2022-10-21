Shanghai Jiahui International Hospital celebrates its fifth anniversary.

Jiahui International Hospital celebrates its 5th anniversary in Shanghai, introducing international standards with a combination of service and care tailored for local patients.

Ti Gong

Jiahui Health has redefined the meaning of international hospital standards by providing high-quality, comprehensive services and care tailored to local patients.

Jiahui International Hospital celebrated its fifth anniversary in Shanghai recently.

"Five years is still young for a hospital. But for a patient, five years is a long and important period of time. We will continue to adhere to our ideals and beliefs of treating and serving each patient wholeheartedly," said Ge Feng, CEO of Jiahui Health.

To better serve patients, Jiahui has introduced many novel initiatives.

Many diseases may have similar symptoms, such as headaches and stomachaches, which means that many patients feel confused when identifying outpatient services. To address this problem, Jiahui has established multiple comprehensive clinics for common ailments, including liver disease, sleep apnea, balance disorders, weight loss and pelvic health.

Made up of experts from different departments, the clinics offer a one-stop service for diagnosis, treatment, surgery and rehabilitation.

Ti Gong

For example, Jiahui International Cancer Center provides cancer patients with multidisciplinary services provided by both Chinese and international experts across different fields, with the aim to create individualized treatment plans.

"We offer services in line with international standards, which include multilingual services, evidence-based practice and comprehensive diagnosis, treatment and services," said Dr John K Hsiang, chief medical officer of Jiahui Health and president of Clinical Services of Shanghai Jiahui International Hospital.

Among nearly 300 full-time doctors at Jiahui, 75 percent are from leading public hospitals in China or top medical institutions abroad.

Before joining Jiahui, every health-care professional must have extensive working experience, a clear clinical ability, and must undergo a strict qualification check and clinical skill evaluation.

For example, within the Anesthesiology Department, all anesthetists must receive a series of training and ensure they have four licenses – Basic Life Support, Advanced Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support and Neonatal Resuscitation Training.

In March 2022, Jiahui received accreditation from the Joint Commission International (JCI), a world leader in health-care quality and patient safety.

The Joint Commission International process, endorsed and recognized by the World Health Organization, assesses a health facility's quality systems, medical processes and results to ensure it is maintaining high service standards and patient safety. The certification is a recognition of Jiahui's medical quality, safety, management and service, officials said.

In addition to professional health-care services, Jiahui also has close collaborations with leading public hospitals to boost medical research and academic exchanges.

Ti Gong

Jiahui Medical Research & Education Group (J-Med) has collaborated with the NEJM Group, publishers of the New England Journal of Medicine, to deliver the Chinese version of NEJM. It focuses on the highest-quality clinical and scientific content and provides meaningful commentary for Chinese medical and clinical professionals.

It is the only authorized digital platform for providing Chinese readers with selected content, translated into Chinese, from the New England Journal of Medicine and NEJM Journal Watch. To date, it boasts more than 400,000 Chinese doctors as readers.

Since 2012, Jiahui Health has had a deep strategic collaboration with the United States-based Massachusetts General Hospital regarding hospital planning, operation management, clinical research and staff training. As a result of the collaboration, patients in Shanghai and nearby regions can receive international cancer care from a multidisciplinary team of oncology specialists, both locally and abroad, and have the chance to participate in clinical trials of new drugs.

As a licensed National Clinical Research Center, Jiahui International Hospital has cooperated with top local and international medical institutions to carry out different phases of clinical trials and studies, and has been involved in the development of new drugs and innovative medical equipment, particularly within the field of oncology, imaging and cardiology.

Jiahui also actively participates in social events and is the only international hospital designated to offer health support for the China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

During the COVID-19 pandemic resurgence, Jiahui has sent medics to participate in nucleic acid sample collection in local communities and support the operation of temporary hospitals.

Jiahui also held a blood donation campaign for internal staff with the aim to increase Shanghai's blood supplies which were severely depleted during the pandemic, with a total of 119,400 milliliters of blood donated.

In addition, Jiahui holds a two-week Health Scholar Program which allows young students, with an interest in health care, to work in different departments across Jiahui during their summer vacation. This helps the young students make better choices regarding their future studies and career planning. The program has been running for three years, with some 100 participants.

Jiahui also recruits volunteers, which allows the public to learn about the hospital's operations, thereby building a diverse medical community.

Jiahui has ambitious new plans for the future. Its Suzhou Clinic, located in Jiangsu Province, will start operations in November, offering high-end service to people living within the Yangtze River Delta region.

Additionally, the Beijing Jiahui International Hospital project will also start construction, aligned to the Healthy China strategy, and with the aim to provide comprehensive, high-quality medical and health-care services.

Jiahui adheres to the concept of "Care for the Entire Family, Partner for Life," providing lifelong, high-quality, international-standard health care and health management services for all people and their families.