Doctors say an international study has provided ample proof of the benefits of shingles immunization.

An international study on the effects of the shingles vaccine has proven that it can protect those 50 and older, the target population for the immunization, from the disease for at least 10 years.



More than 7,400 participants, including those from China's Hong Kong and Taiwan, as well as 16 from other nations and regions, took part in the study of the vaccine's long-term efficacy, immunogenicity and safety.

Doctors say that the research gives health-care providers and the general public proof and reassurance about the benefits of vaccination for preventing and controlling shingles.

The varicella zoster virus, which also causes chickenpox, is what causes shingles. It is an infectious illness that typically affects adults over 50.

Experts say that around one-third of the population can suffer from shingles at some point in their lives.

In China, shingles affects more than 1.56 million people aged 50 or older annually. Almost all Chinese people in that age range carry a dormant form of the virus that could activate. The severity of the symptoms increases with age.

The early signs of shingles are blisters and pain in the back or chest. Some people suffer from neuralgia, a condition that affects up to 25 percent of the population. Its prevalence increases with age.

Local medical professionals recommended that community health workers educate seniors about the value of the shingles vaccine to protect them against pain, weakness, and potential consequences brought on by infectious diseases.

Related info:

People aged 50 and above can go to local community health clinics and hospitals with vaccination service for the injection.

Shingles vaccination is given by two shots. The vaccination, which is not covered by the nation's mandatory vaccination plan, is 1,603.50 yuan (US$221)per shot.

The interval for the two shots is two months and shouldn't be longer than six months.