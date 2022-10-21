﻿
News / Metro

Qingpu suspends delivery services; Yuyuan Garden, Duoyun bookstore shut

Delivery companies suspend operations in Shanghai's Qingpu District after deliverymen were found with abnormal nucleic acid test results.
Yuantong, Yunda and a few other express delivery companies have suspended operations in Shanghai's Qingpu District after their deliverymen showed abnormal nucleic acid test results, local authorities said.

Due to quarantine requirement and stricter disinfection measures, people may find their deliveries unable to reach the destination on time, and the local authorities call for people's understanding.

Two people in Qingpu District tested positive for COVID-19 on October 14.

Tourist attractions such as Yuyuan Garden in downtown Huangpu District and the popular Duoyun Books store in the Pudong New Area have stopped operations since Thursday.

Tourists who bought tickets can get refunds from the place where they purchased them.

No new confirmed local cases were reported in Shanghai on Thursday, but 13 people in quarantine tested positive as asymptomatic infections.

Shanghai police officers said on Friday that a man surnamed Zhang received administrative punishment for taking off his mask and eating on a bus between October 14 and October 16, who later tested positive for COVID-19. All other passengers on the buses were quarantined.

The police reminded the public that the current state of pandemic prevention and control is still grim. Residents should strictly follow relevant measures, such as wearing facial masks properly when entering public places or using public transportation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
﻿
