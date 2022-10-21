﻿
Children with special needs join programs offering creative expression

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:42 UTC+8, 2022-10-21
A number of children with special needs join programs centered on creativity and self-expression. Finding focus in African drumming, they're building confidence and social skills.
Ti Gong

Nine children with special needs play African drums as a part of art-rehab.

Nine children with autism, down syndrome and developmental delays played African drums on Friday during a special show. It was part of their art rehabilitation program at Tongji University's Yangzhi Rehabilitation Hospital.

The children received three years of art treatment at Yangzhi. The therapists introduced the kids to African drumming, with loud sound, strong rhythm and easy learning curve.

The special charity performance at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park not only offered a chance for the children to show off their talent, but also raised social awareness and support for children with special needs, Yangzhi officials said.

Art rehabilitation is a type of psychological treatment, which can include various artistic expressions like painting, music and dance. It encourages children to participate in social activities through artistic methods and expression. While drumming, children can gain a better perception of music and rhythm, and develop their focus, coordination, creativity and teamwork, therapists said.

Yangzhi said it will enhance cooperation with Haichang to offer more charity services, and carry out more activities for special groups.

Ti Gong

Children with special needs and their therapists at Tongji University's Yangzhi Rehabilitation Hospital.

﻿
﻿
Top ﻿
     