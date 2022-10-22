COVID-19 in Shanghai: 16 local infections, 25 imported patients

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, 16 local asymptomatic infections, three imported confirmed cases and 23 imported asymptomatic infections for Friday.

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, 16 local asymptomatic infections, three imported confirmed cases and 23 imported asymptomatic infections for Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

16 local asymptomatic infections

The first 12 cases are close contacts of previous infections from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.



The 13th and 14th cases were put under quarantine after receiving notices from health authorities of other provinces about their potential risks for the virus. They tested positive during the quarantine.

The 15th and 16th cases were put under quarantine after arriving in Shanghai and they tested positive during the quarantine.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 13 from Singapore.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 17 from Canada.

The third patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on October 20 from China's Taiwan.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 22 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 8 from the United States.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 10 from Canada.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 10 from the US.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 15 from Canada.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 15 from the US.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 17 from France.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 17 from Italy via Finland.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 18 from Canada.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 18 from France.

The 10th case is Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 18 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 11th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 18 from Spain.

The 12th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 18 from Surinam via the Netherlands.

The 13th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 19 from Canada.

The 14th and 15th cases, both Chinese, and the 16th case, a German, arrived at the local airport on October 19 from Germany on the same flight.

The 17th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 19 from Australia.

The 18th and 19th cases are both Taiwan residents who arrived at the local airport on October 20 from China's Taiwan on the same flight.

The 20th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 20 from the US.

The 21st case, a Chinese departing from France, and the 22nd case, a Chinese departing from Singapore, arrived at the local airport on October 20 via Singapore on the same flight.

The 23rd case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 20 from the US.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 312 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, five confirmed patients and 39 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 21, there were altogether 200 local confirmed cases, 207 were discharged upon recovery and 17 are still hospitalized. A total of 1,193 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,515 imported cases, 5,491 have been discharged upon recovery and 24 are still hospitalized.