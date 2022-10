Ramps to fill the gap between Metro trains and platforms are now at all Metro stations in Shanghai, according to Shanghai Shentong Metro Group.

Ti Gong

To use the ramps, passengers can dial 6437 0000, the hotline of the city's Metro service, or directly contact Metro staff members.

Staff will accompany passengers onto the train during the use of the ramps to ensure their safety.

The ramps will serve as a bridge for those in wheelchairs.