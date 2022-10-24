﻿
News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 12 local infections, 24 imported patients

﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  09:06 UTC+8, 2022-10-24       0
The local confirmed case is under closed-loop management and tested positive during a routine PCR screening.
﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  09:06 UTC+8, 2022-10-24       0

The city reported one locally transmitted confirmed case, 11 local asymptomatic infections, two imported confirmed cases and 22 imported asymptomatic infections for Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

1 local confirmed case

The patient is under closed-loop management and tested positive during a routine PCR screening.

11 local asymptomatic infections

The first nine cases are close contacts of previous infections from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 10th case is a close contact of a local asymptomatic infection reported on October 21 and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 11th case was put under quarantine after arriving in Shanghai and tested positive during the quarantine.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 12 local infections, 24 imported patients
Li Yi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 17 from the United Kingdom via Finland.

The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 21 from Singapore.

Both patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 24 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is an Icelander who arrived at the local airport on October 11 from Iceland via the UK and the Netherlands.

The second to fourth cases are Malaysian who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on October 12 from Malaysia.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 13 from New Zealand.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 14 from Japan.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 17 from Canada.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 17 from Singapore.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 20 from Japan.

The 10th case is a Russian who arrived at the local airport on October 20 from India via South Korea.

The 11th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 20 from Singapore.

The 12th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 20 from New Zealand.

The 13th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 20 from the United States.

The 14th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 21 from Canada.

The 15th case, a Taiwan resident, and the 16th case, a Chinese, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on October 21 from China's Taiwan.

The 17th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 21 from Germany via China's Hong Kong SAR.

The 18th case, a Spaniard, the 19th case, a Chinese, and the 20th case, a South Korean, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on October 21 from South Korea.

The 21st case is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on October 21 from Japan.

The 22nd case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 22 from Canada.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 273 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, four confirmed patients and 56 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 23, there were altogether 201 local confirmed cases, 214 were discharged upon recovery and 11 are still hospitalized. A total of 1,216 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,522 imported cases, 5,495 have been discharged upon recovery and 27 are still hospitalized.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 12 local infections, 24 imported patients
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     