COVID-19 in Shanghai: 12 local infections, 24 imported patients

The local confirmed case is under closed-loop management and tested positive during a routine PCR screening.

The city reported one locally transmitted confirmed case, 11 local asymptomatic infections, two imported confirmed cases and 22 imported asymptomatic infections for Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

1 local confirmed case

The patient is under closed-loop management and tested positive during a routine PCR screening.

11 local asymptomatic infections

The first nine cases are close contacts of previous infections from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 10th case is a close contact of a local asymptomatic infection reported on October 21 and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 11th case was put under quarantine after arriving in Shanghai and tested positive during the quarantine.

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 17 from the United Kingdom via Finland.

The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 21 from Singapore.

Both patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 24 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is an Icelander who arrived at the local airport on October 11 from Iceland via the UK and the Netherlands.

The second to fourth cases are Malaysian who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on October 12 from Malaysia.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 13 from New Zealand.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 14 from Japan.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 17 from Canada.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 17 from Singapore.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 20 from Japan.

The 10th case is a Russian who arrived at the local airport on October 20 from India via South Korea.

The 11th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 20 from Singapore.

The 12th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 20 from New Zealand.

The 13th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 20 from the United States.

The 14th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 21 from Canada.

The 15th case, a Taiwan resident, and the 16th case, a Chinese, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on October 21 from China's Taiwan.

The 17th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 21 from Germany via China's Hong Kong SAR.

The 18th case, a Spaniard, the 19th case, a Chinese, and the 20th case, a South Korean, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on October 21 from South Korea.

The 21st case is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on October 21 from Japan.

The 22nd case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 22 from Canada.



All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 273 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, four confirmed patients and 56 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 23, there were altogether 201 local confirmed cases, 214 were discharged upon recovery and 11 are still hospitalized. A total of 1,216 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,522 imported cases, 5,495 have been discharged upon recovery and 27 are still hospitalized.