Cloudy skies for the rest of October with typhoon Nalgae approaching

Shanghai will be cloudy and wet for the remainder of October with typhoon Nalgae approaching the outskirts of the city, while the beginning of November brings sunnier weather.

Imaginechina

Cloudy and wet weather will be the main theme in Shanghai for the rest of October, while early November is predicted to embrace nice and sunny days.

The city will be covered by thick clouds during the upcoming weekend with temperatures ranging between 17 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Showers are forecast to hit the city next Monday, the last day of October, as this year's 22nd typhoon, Nalgae, is moving closer to China.

Nalgae formed today, and its center was about 1,160 kilometers southeast of Manila, the Philippines, at 5pm, and kept moving north.

It is expected to move into South China Sea on Sunday and then keep moving northward, bringing winds and rains to the southeastern coast of China.

Sunshine will be back in the city from next Tuesday with temperatures fluctuating between 16 and 21 degrees.