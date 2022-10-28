﻿
Electric vehicles join city's fleet of sightseeing buses

Seven electric buses have joined the city's iconic double-decker hop-on-hop-off sightseeing bus fleet, ready to take passengers on a green journey.
Ti Gong

New-energy buses on Waibaidu Bridge.

Seven electric buses have joined the city's iconic double-decker hop-on-hop-off sightseeing bus fleet, ready to take passengers on a green journey around the city.

Worth more than 10 million yuan (US$1.4 million), the seven buses release no emissions or pollution and produce little noise compared with traditional diesel-fueled buses.

There are 30 double-decker hop-on-hop-off sightseeing buses in operation now traversing six routes, up from the original 10 buses traveling two routes in 2010 and 2011.

They provide multi-lingual services in eight languages.

The routes link a number of landmark spots in Shanghai such as Jin Mao Tower, Oriental Pearl TV Tower, the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, Century Square on Nanjing Road E., the Waibaidu Bridge, the Custom House on the Bund, the Jinling Road E. pier, the Huangpu River cruise pier, Huaihai Road and Yuyuan Garden.

Ti Gong

Buses in the Yuyuan Garden area

Compared with the past, there is an increasing number of local passengers taking the buses, which provide a leisurely tourism option for city residents, particularly after 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Shanghai Spring Tours, operator of the bus service.

Several of the seven new-energy buses made a debut on Friday, taking passengers on a livestreamed sightseeing trip along the Waibaidu Bridge, Custom House on the Bund and Jinling Road E.

"The bus is like a tour guide in itself with its guiding service. The new bus is bigger and brighter, providing a more comfortable journey," said a passenger surnamed Gao.

Ti Gong

Buses on the Bund

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
﻿
