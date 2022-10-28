E-cigarette restrictions take action for public health and awareness

In the latest move to curb smoking and improve public health, Shanghai has banned e-cigarettes in public indoor places.

Ti Gong

Electronic cigarettes have been banned in public indoor places in Shanghai starting from Friday as the city revised the anti-smoking laws.

Smoking, including e-cigarette, is now fully prohibited in all public indoor venues, workplaces and public transportation in the city.

Individuals will be fined up to 200 yuan (US$27.56), while the venue will be fined up to 30,000 yuan for breaking the rule.

The new rules took effect on Friday.

Shanghai is the first city in the nation to implement an anti-smoking law since March 2010.

Local health authorities have been promoting health education in recent years.

The smoking rate in the city has declined to 19.4 percent among the city's population, meeting the national target of reducing the smoking rate below 20 percent before 2030, according to the city's health authorities.