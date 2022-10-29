COVID-19 in Shanghai: 9 local infections, 40 imported patients

Meanwhile, three confirmed patients and 37 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported one locally transmitted confirmed case, eight local asymptomatic infections, five imported confirmed cases and 35 imported asymptomatic infections for Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

1 local confirmed case

The patient is a close contact of a previous infection from another province and tested positive during central quarantine.

8 local asymptomatic infections

The first four cases are close contacts of previous infections from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.



The fifth case was put under quarantine after arriving in Shanghai from another province and tested positive during central quarantine.

The sixth case was put under quarantine after being identified as among high-risk groups by health authorities in another province. The case tested positive during central quarantine.

The seventh case is a close contact of a previous local infection and tested positive during central quarantine.

The eighth case is under closed-loop management and tested positive in a routine PCR screening.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first two patients are both Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 16 from the United Kingdom.



The third patient is a Chinese who arrived in another province on October 20 from South Korea. The patient was put under quarantine after arriving in Shanghai and tested positive during the quarantine.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 22 from the United States.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 26 from Germany.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 19 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Romanian who arrived at the local airport on October 18 from Germany.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 20 from the US.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 20 from Singapore.

The fourth case is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on October 21 from Japan.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 23 from the UK.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 23 from Canada.

The seventh case is an Australian who arrived at the local airport on October 24 from South Korea.

The eighth to 12th cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 24 from Canada on the same flight.

The 13th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 24 from the US.



The 14th and 15th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 25 from Thailand.

The 16th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 25 from the US.

The 17th case, a Chinese departing from Singapore, and the 18th case, a Chinese departing from the Hong Kong SAR, arrived at the local airport on October 25 from Hong Kong on the same flight.

The 19th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 25 from Ethiopia.

The 20th case is a German who arrived at the local airport on October 25 from Germany.

The 21st and 22nd cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 25 from the Netherlands on the same flight.

The 23rd case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 25 from Australia via New Zealand.

The 24th case, a Canadian, and the 25th case, an Australian, arrived at the local airport on October 26 from Canada on the same flight.

The 26th and 27th cases are both Malaysians who arrived at the local airport on October 26 from Malaysia on the same flight.

The 28th case, a Chinese departing from France, the 29th and 30th cases, both Chinese departing from Germany, and the 31st case, a German, arrived at the local airport on October 26 from Germany on the same flight.

The 32nd case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on October 27 from China's Taiwan.

The 33rd case, a Chinese departing from Mexico, and the 34th and 35th cases, both Chinese departing from Germany, arrived at the local airport on October 27 from Germany on the same flight.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 561 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, three confirmed patients and 37 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 28, there were altogether 204 local confirmed cases, 220 were discharged upon recovery and eight are still hospitalized. A total of 1,280 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,544 imported cases, 5,509 have been discharged upon recovery and 35 are still hospitalized.