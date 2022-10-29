﻿
City's annual wildlife protection promotion month begins

﻿ Hu Min
  15:32 UTC+8, 2022-10-29       0
A variety of activities related to nature and wildlife protection will be staged across the city through November 27.
Ti Gong

A raccoon dog spotted in Qingpu

A variety of activities related to nature and wildlife protection will be staged across the city through November 27, featuring bird observation, science education, lectures and webcasts.

They are parts of the city's annual wildlife protection promotion month, which started on Saturday at Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau announced.

Ti Gong

Chinese water deer at Huaxia Park

A fun competition featuring bird observation at the park heralded the start of the month, with 40 teams who observed birds via telescopes. The teams which recorded the largest number of species in a certain time correctly were the winners.

Paintings of the city's wildlife are on display at the park.

In early November, science education activities inviting residents to visit the restoration and release base of Chinese water deer in Yexie Town of Songjiang District will be held.

Ti Gong

Little swans in Chongming Dongtan National Nature Reserve

Chinese water deer used to be a widespread local species in the 1880s. Due to habitat reduction and excessive hunting, the species became extinct in Shanghai at the beginning of the 20th century.

In 2006, Shanghai initiated a small species restoration project and reintroduced key wild animals, including Chinese water deer, Yangtze alligators and badgers, in the hope of increasing the city's biodiversity.

The Yexie Chinese Water Deer Breeding Center, an ecological conservative forest near the headstream of Shanghai's Huangpu River, is the major habitat for Chinese water deer in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

Chongming Dongtan National Nature Reserve

As it's the season for the migration of birds, a live broadcast will be held in mid-November with experts ready to take residents into the Chongming Dongtan National Nature Reserve to observe birds online.

Located at the estuary of the Yangtze River, Shanghai is an important stop on the migration route of birds from East Asia to Australia. Its vast coastal and intertidal zones provide venues for rest and food sources for waterfowl. It also has a unique geographic location.

Nearly 520 species of birds have been recorded in the city so far, with a number of natural habitats already established.

Ti Gong

Spot-billed ducks in Hengsha Island

In late November, a report on raccoon dogs living in the city will be released.

Raccoon dogs, wildlife native to Shanghai, have been spotted at many residential communities in the city.

Forestry authorities last year estimated that there are more than 5,000 raccoon dogs in the city, with sightings in over 100 residential communities.

The monthlong activities aim to raise the public awareness in protection of ecosystem and make residents aware of the wildlife around them, contributing to the protection of wildlife and safeguarding the city's biodiversity, the bureau said.

Events info:

Science popularization activity to explore "Shanghai's original citizen" - Chinese water deer

Date: November 5

Application: Via the WeChat account of Shanghai Forestry (上海林业)

Live broadcast of migratory birds at Chongming Dongtan National Nature Reserve

Date: November 12

Where to watch: The Wechat video account of Shanghai Forestry (上海林业)

Bird observation at Century Park, Gucun Park and Nanhuizui Park

Dates: November 5, 19 and 27

Application: Via the WeChat account of Shanghai Wild Bird Society (上海野鸟会)

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Follow Us

