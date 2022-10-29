﻿
Quick action as 3 community cases detected in city

﻿ Yang Jian
  20:06 UTC+8, 2022-10-29
Shanghai reported three COVID-19 community cases, and added three medium-risk areas on Saturday.
Imaginechina

Visitors take photos of a chrysanthemum exhibition at a local park.

The asymptomatic cases, two females and a male, live in Lujiazui Subdistrict and Zhoupu Town of the Pudong New Area as well as Xietu Road Subdistrict of Xuhui District.

They tested abnormal during recent regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screening and have been put under medical observation.

Among the new cases, the 21-year-old woman came to Shanghai from other provinces recently. Apart from her accommodation at 1088 Pudong Road S., she had been to a hotel, a restaurant, a cigarette store and a convenience store in Pudong.

The other two cases are local citizens. The 53-year-old woman had been to a kindergarten on 455 Zhouxing Road in Zhoupu Town, while the 62-year-old man had been to a market, a pharmacy and a restaurant in downtown Xuhui and Jing'an districts.

As a result, their accommodations and some nearby areas were designated as medium-risk areas and put under lockdown.

A total of 393 close contacts of the new cases have been traced and placed under central quarantine. Among them, 180 have tested negative.

A total of 78,667 related people have been screened, and all tested negative.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
