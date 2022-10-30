﻿
Children's sci-fi art predicts extraordinary future

More than 80 sci-fi artworks are on display at the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, showcasing a beautiful yet bewildering future.
More than 80 sci-fi artworks are on display at the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, showcasing a beautiful yet bewildering future.

The "Brave New Sci-Fi World" exhibition features paintings and art installations by students from Shanghai, Beijing, Chongqing and other cities.

They envision the future as a world where robots, cyborgs and human beings co-exist.

Ru Chen, from Shanghai New Putuo Primary School, has portrayed a robot chameleon to be used in outer space to aid in the search and rescue of human beings in case of danger. There are also cyborg guide dogs, space robots and more.

Children's sci-fi art predicts extraordinary future
A girl is attracted by an art installation.

Others possess a critical attitude of mind.

Li Yixu from Shanghai Changning Fine Arts Academy has painted a city where advanced technologies are everywhere, and even the city itself turns to a giant robot.

Huang Yanrui from Beijing Shijingshan Gucheng No.2 Primary School visualizes his rubber, pencil box and such stationery becoming conscious robots, and beginning to design future human beings.

Children's sci-fi art predicts extraordinary future
Wang Zhihan hopes her works can remind people to never lose themselves in the ever-changing world.

Wang Zhihan, from Shanghai Shangde Experimental School and her schoolmates, stick electronic components on face statues as a metaphor for the increasingly blurred boundaries between the reality and virtual world.

"We hope to remind people never lose yourself in a world with advanced technologies," she said.

She also believes in the possibilities of a brain-machine interfacing in multi-applications.

The exhibition will last till November 4.

Children's sci-fi art predicts extraordinary future
Children are attracted by the fantastic sci-fi artworks.

