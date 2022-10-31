﻿
Shanghai Disneyland closed for pandemic prevention

Ticket holders can visit the park within six months of its reopening. If not, they can request a refund.
Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park, are closed today to comply with pandemic prevention and control requirements.

It is not yet known when operations will resume.

Ticket holders can visit the park within six months of its reopening. If not, they can request a refund.

The validity of the annual pass will be extended.

At present, the two resort hotels are operating normally.

For all inquiries, guests can call the Shanghai Disney Resort Reservation Center at 400-180-0000 (Chinese mainland) or +86-21-31580000 (other countries/regions), or send an e-mail to shdr.yuding@disney.com.

According to the Shanghai Health Commission, the city reported10 local asymptomatic infections, four imported confirmed cases and 30 imported asymptomatic illnesses on Sunday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
