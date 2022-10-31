﻿
News / Metro

Traffic restrictions during CIIE announced

The areas surrounding the National Exhibition and Convention Center Shanghai will be closed to vehicles during the 5th China International Import Expo.
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Some areas around the National Exhibition and Convention Center Shanghai will be closed for the next 10 days for the forthcoming 5th China International Import Expo, which will be held on November 5-10.

Cargo vehicles will be barred from using the G50 expressway, the section between the G15 and S20 outer ring expressways, from 5am to 10pm on November 1-10, local police said.

Trucks and motorcycles will be prohibited from entering the areas surrounding Huqingping Highway, Huaxu Highway, Tianshan Road W. and Huaxiang Road from 6am to 9pm on November 4-10.

During this time, cars, excluding taxis, will be banned from Laigang Road between Songze Avenue and Yinggang Road E., the Huaxiang Road entrance to Jiamin Elevated Road and Yinggang Road E. overpass, and the Yinggang Road E. exit on Jianhong Elevated Road.

Non-motor vehicles will be prohibited from entering the area bounded by Songze Avenue, Zhuguang Road, Yinggang Road E., and Laigang Road from 8am to 7pm from November 4-10.

From November 5 to 10, several streets in the vicinity of the exhibition will be temporarily reserved for buses only during morning and evening rush hours.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
