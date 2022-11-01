﻿
Family-friendly video games and postal stamps find a unique connection in Shanghai

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:50 UTC+8, 2022-11-01
A joint pop-up from PlayStation and China Post, encourages young people to engage with China's postal services while enjoying popular video games, all with a family-centric theme.
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

A PlayStation pop-up opens on Tuesday in a China Post outlet in Shanghai, with limited edition stamps available.

Few things build a better parent-child bond than video games. With new systems better streamlined to cater to both generations, playing video games has become a popular family-friendly activity.

With that in mind, a video game pop-up station opened in a China Post outlet, downtown on Sinan Road, on Tuesday. The new center will run through the end of the month, allowing visitors to send letters to parents, while enjoying PlayStation games. They can also collect limited edition stamps and postcards, according to the event organizers China Post and Sony's PlayStation unit.

The "Father & Son" station features game characters from the popular video game "God of War: Ragnarök." In the Viking-themed fantasy game, father and son embark on a perilous journey together, growing closer with each experience.

The area aims to foster a greater family connection and affection between loved ones.

The initiative helps woo younger consumers, educating them about China's postal services while entertaining them with video games. Its a merger of the "game and envelop," bringing the past and present together, said Liu Lifang, general manager of China Post's Huangpu District division.

The post outlet is near Middle Huaihai Road, and close to shopping malls like X11 and Niko and .... It's free and will be open until November 30.

If you go:

Venue: Sinan Road division of China Post

Address: 7 Sinan Road, Huangpu District

Admission: Free

Dates: Through the end of November

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Huaihai Road
Huangpu
