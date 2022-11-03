﻿
Urbanization undergoes organized reform to make cities lovely homes

Shanghai joins World Cities Day, with a number of initiatives aimed at reforming urbanization. The goal is to improve quality of life for all citizens through focused development.
A declaration was released at a forum in Shanghai on Wednesday, calling for all efforts to tackle issues of urbanization and further refine management in urban development to "make cities our lovely homes."

The forum was jointly organized by Donghua University, the Shanghai Refined Urban Management Promotion Leadership Office, and the China Association for Standardization, as part of a series of activities in Shanghai to celebrate the World Cities Day.

Nearly 100 scholars and experts in urban planning, design, architecture and management gathered at the forum to share experience and discuss solutions for high-quality development of Chinese cities.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some participants attended the event via the Internet.

Initiated by Donghua University's Environment Art Design Research Institute, two organizations were launched during the forum to promote refined management and high-quality standards for urban development, and improve quality of life.

The Research Center of Refined Development of the Yangtze River Delta Urban Environment aims to integrate the strength of universities in the delta region to research urban environment development. The Urban Furniture Certification Alliance aims to promote further development of the furniture industry in China, and connect related standards with international norms.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
