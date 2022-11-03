﻿
It's back! Shanghai Marathon to be held on November 27

Shanghai Marathon is returning this month after last year's COVID-induced no-show, bringing together 18,000 runners, who will take part in the annual 4.2-kilometer race.
Shanghai Marathon is making a return at the end of the month, bringing together 18,000 runners, who will take part in the 4.2-kilometer race on November 27.

The annual event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizers kicked off registration for this year's race on Thursday evening.

Registration is open to Shanghai-based runners holding household registration or residence permit, as well as those from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, but living in Shanghai.

Registration for this year's Shanghai Marathon has started.

Foreigners who have lived in Shanghai for more than six months, and hold a valid visa, can also apply for entry.

Those interested can log on to the event's official site https://www.shmarathon.com/ or app for registration before 5pm on Saturday. The entry fee is 100 yuan (US$ 13.67) for Chinese runners and 300 yuan for foreigners.

A draw will be held to distribute the quotas, and the results will be announced on Monday.

Participants are prohibited from leaving Shanghai starting from November 17. They should also take polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for three straight days before the race.

This year's race will gather 18,000 runners to take part in the 4.2-kilometer marathon.

Local residents who successfully registered for last year's canceled race can confirm their participation for this year's competition through the event's website or app. For those from out of Shanghai, the organizers will compensate them with quotas for the 2023 edition of the marathon.

This year's race will start at 7am from the Bund in Huangpu District on November 27. The finish line is set at the intersection of Longqi Road and Yunjin Road in Xuhui District.

