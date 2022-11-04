Haute couture week to be held in fdYuyuan block

The annual haute couture week in Shanghai will be held in mid-November, with Qin Youzhi, a virtual actor, serving as the event's metaverse promotion ambassador.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's annual haute couture week will be held in the middle of November as the city strives to realize its goal of becoming the world's design capital.

The 11th Shanghai New Customization Week will be held in the wider Yuyuan block between the Yuyuan Garden Malls and the Bund from November 16 to 20, the Shanghai International Fashion Federation, the event's organizer, announced on Friday.

This year's event aims to increase customer awareness of the oriental luxury lifestyle. Throughout the week, a variety of activities, including fashion displays, immersive exhibitions, and theme salons, will be held.

A virtual reality actor named Qin Youzhi will be unveiled and serve as the event's metaverse promotion ambassador. Leading customization brands such as Adoritz, Outfittermen, WJX and Grace Chen will showcase their latest goods alongside time-honored brands such as Shanghai Watch.

A design competition will encourage young fashion designers to incorporate Chinese culture into their creations. Experts will give suggestions on the development of the Greater Yuyuan Block at a forum.

Ti Gong

The Yuyuan malls in the city's old town will undergo the biggest expansion in its more than 460-year history by integrating the lane-style neighborhood with the Bund Financial Center.



The fashion event is also part of a series of activities designed to mitigate the "spillover effect" of the China International Import Expo, which will take place from November 5 to 10 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in suburban Qingpu District.

The focus of the couture week will be on Chinese traditions and the UN-designated category of "intangible cultural heritage."

According to the federation, it is expected to contribute to the enhancement of Shanghai's soft power and the promotion of Chinese culture abroad.

Shanghai plans to increase its urban "soft power" to match its aspirations of becoming a socialist city with global influence by 2035. The city's primary objective is to become an international design capital with thriving design and innovation sectors and international professionals.

The haute couture week was established a decade ago to help young local fashion designers develop their creative skills. It has become one of the most important fashion events in China and the world.