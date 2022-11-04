﻿
Anting on autopilot for driverless 'experience'

Anting is organizing a two-day "experience" for autonomous driving while showcasing the advanced technologies that make it possible.
Ti Gong

Autonomous driving in Anting

Autonomous driving is becoming a reality in some parts of Jiading, with Anting hosting "experience days" and displaying sophisticated technologies.

The auto city is hosting "experience days" on Thursday and Friday during the two-day 2022 Intelligent and Connected Vehicles Symposium.

On the open roads of Anting, cars that can automatically alter their speed and direction based on AI technologies and module analysis will transport people on a smooth ride along predetermined routes.

The "experience path" has been extended from 12 kilometers within Shanghai International Auto City to cover the entire Anting region, according to the auto city's operator.

When pedestrians are in the way, the vehicle slows down. It can also brake abruptly when a red traffic light or impediment is detected. It can identify other vehicles when they attempt to pass, avoid collisions, and park itself automatically. It can also regulate speed below the posted limits on various roadways.

Ti Gong

A screen shows real-time road conditions and traffic.

Xiangdao Chuxing, an online taxi-hailing company, and Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing platform Apollo Go are offering citizens free access to driverless robotaxi services.

The symposium, co-hosted by Tongji University and Anting Shanghai International Auto City, has brought together nearly 5,000 experts, scholars and engineers in the field of intelligent-connected vehicles to discuss technologies such as environment sensor integration, chips, testing, the Internet of Vehicles, and online and offline human-computer interaction.

Pan Xiaohong, deputy Party secretary and general manager of Shanghai International Automobile City (Group), said that the coordinated development of intelligent cars, intelligent transportation, and smart cities will bring new solutions for bottlenecks in other industries and their application domains.

Intelligent-linked vehicles will become the digital terminal supporting the development of smart cities, which will simultaneously provide intelligent infrastructure and application scenes for the growth of intelligent-connected vehicles.

Ti Gong

A driverless car

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Follow Us

