Health education program to be livestreamed during CIIE

A livestreaming program to promote health education will be launched during the 5th China International Import Expo, which will kick off in the city on Saturday.

More than 50 interviews will be broadcast during the six-day expo, with participation of health officials, medics, scholars, entrepreneurs and health management staff, who will discuss topics on health enhancement, hospital management, medical innovation, cancer prevention and control and new drug and equipment development, the Shanghai Health Commission announced on Friday.

Interviews will involve health reform, 5G-based elderly care, traditional Chinese medicine, smart medicine, new technology in minimally-invasive treatment and innovative products from international pharmaceutical companies.

Health officials, industry insiders and medical experts will talk about the innovative development of digital application, health demand amid a rise in the population of the elderly and the regional integration of health resources as well as long-term perspective on China's health development.

Topics on COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control and changes in policies, and development of biological medicine will also be discussed, officials said.

All the interviews will be broadcast through local major media and social media platforms.