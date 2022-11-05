COVID-19 in Shanghai: 5 local infections, 36 imported patients

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, five local asymptomatic infections, six imported confirmed cases and 30 imported asymptomatic infections for Friday.

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, five local asymptomatic infections, six imported confirmed cases and 30 imported asymptomatic infections for Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

5 local asymptomatic infections

The first two cases are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.



The third case was put under quarantine after arriving in Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.

The fourth and fifth cases are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Malaysian who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 30 from Malaysia.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 30 from Australia via New Zealand.

The third and fourth patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 31 from Singapore.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 2 from Canada.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 2 from the United States.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 65 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 27 from Singapore.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from the Czech Republic via France.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from Japan via South Korea and Hong Kong SAR.

The fourth case is a Malaysian who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from Malaysia.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from Japan.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 30 from the US.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 30 from the US via Canada.



The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 30 from Australia via New Zealand.

The ninth case is an American who arrived at the local airport on October 31 from the US.

The 10th and 11th cases, Chinese departing from France, and the 12th case, a Chinese departing from Lebanon, arrived at the local airport on November 1 from France.

The 13th case, a Chinese departing from Argentina, and the 14th case, a French national departing from Germany, arrived at the local airport on November 1 from Germany.

The 15th case, a Chinese departing from Germany, and the 16th case, a Chinese departing from France, arrived at the local airport on November 1 via the Netherlands.

The 17th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 2 from Canada.



The 18th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 2 from the US.

The 19th case is a Dutch who arrived at the local airport on November 2 from the Netherlands.

The 20th to 22nd cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 2 from Germany.

The 23rd case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 2 from Australia.

The 24th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 3 from Japan.

The 25th and 26th cases are both Taiwan residents who arrived at the local airport on November 3 from China's Taiwan.

The 27th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 3 from Germany.

The 28th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 3 from Singapore.

The 29th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 3 from the US.

The 30th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 3 from the US.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 528 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, six confirmed patients and 48 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to November 4, there were altogether 209 local confirmed cases, 226 were discharged upon recovery and seven are still hospitalized. A total of 1,314 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,570 imported cases, 5,526 have been discharged upon recovery and 44 are still hospitalized.