﻿
News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 5 local infections, 36 imported patients

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  09:40 UTC+8, 2022-11-05       0
The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, five local asymptomatic infections, six imported confirmed cases and 30 imported asymptomatic infections for Friday.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  09:40 UTC+8, 2022-11-05       0

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, five local asymptomatic infections, six imported confirmed cases and 30 imported asymptomatic infections for Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

5 local asymptomatic infections

The first two cases are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

The third case was put under quarantine after arriving in Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.

The fourth and fifth cases are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 5 local infections, 36 imported patients
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Malaysian who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 30 from Malaysia.

The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 30 from Australia via New Zealand.

The third and fourth patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 31 from Singapore.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 2 from Canada.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 2 from the United States.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 65 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 27 from Singapore.

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from the Czech Republic via France.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from Japan via South Korea and Hong Kong SAR.

The fourth case is a Malaysian who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from Malaysia.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from Japan.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 30 from the US.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 30 from the US via Canada.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 30 from Australia via New Zealand.

The ninth case is an American who arrived at the local airport on October 31 from the US.

The 10th and 11th cases, Chinese departing from France, and the 12th case, a Chinese departing from Lebanon, arrived at the local airport on November 1 from France.

The 13th case, a Chinese departing from Argentina, and the 14th case, a French national departing from Germany, arrived at the local airport on November 1 from Germany.

The 15th case, a Chinese departing from Germany, and the 16th case, a Chinese departing from France, arrived at the local airport on November 1 via the Netherlands.

The 17th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 2 from Canada.

The 18th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 2 from the US.

The 19th case is a Dutch who arrived at the local airport on November 2 from the Netherlands.

The 20th to 22nd cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 2 from Germany.

The 23rd case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 2 from Australia.

The 24th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 3 from Japan.

The 25th and 26th cases are both Taiwan residents who arrived at the local airport on November 3 from China's Taiwan.

The 27th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 3 from Germany.

The 28th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 3 from Singapore.

The 29th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 3 from the US.

The 30th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 3 from the US.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 528 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, six confirmed patients and 48 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to November 4, there were altogether 209 local confirmed cases, 226 were discharged upon recovery and seven are still hospitalized. A total of 1,314 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,570 imported cases, 5,526 have been discharged upon recovery and 44 are still hospitalized.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 5 local infections, 36 imported patients
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     