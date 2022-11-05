﻿
News / Metro

Electronics deal is Shanghai's first signing at 5th CIIE

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:57 UTC+8, 2022-11-05       0
Shanghai's first deal at the 5th China International Import Expo, a procurement order of intent worth US$300 million, was sealed on Saturday morning.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:57 UTC+8, 2022-11-05       0
Electronics deal is Shanghai's first signing at 5th CIIE
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The signing ceremony

Shanghai's first deal at the 5th China International Import Expo, a procurement order of intent worth US$300 million, was sealed on Saturday morning.

It was signed between YH Global, a logistics company, and Philips (China) Investment Co Ltd.

The order involves fashion electronic products. The two sides will also cooperate in various fields such as warehousing and logistics, e-commerce operation and distribution, based on the agreement.

Trading delegations from Qingpu District signed the first order of the Shanghai trading group for five consecutive years at CIIE with trading volume surpassing US$3 billion.

Nearly 10,000 companies registered in Qingpu are among the trading delegations.

"The deal covers small home appliances, shavers, electric toothbrushes and household commodities," said Han Xiao, vice president of YH Global.

"We are both 'old friends' of CIIE," said Han. The two companies have attended the event for five consecutive years.

"The deal volume is bigger and bigger and we are very confident on the economic and business environment of China," she said. "CIIE provides a grand stage to showcase companies to the world."

Oliver Cheng, SVP and GM of Personal Health, Philips China, said the two companies had forged a partnership many years ago, and the deal marked a new stage of their cooperation.

"Our cooperation has been expanded to business cooperation in all fields, from simply logistics to now covering trade, procurement and sales," said Cheng.

"The aim is to bring more convenient and healthy lifestyle to consumers via YH Global's service and high-tech products of Philips. CIIE provides an exchange platform for businesses, and the cooperation will by no means end at the US$3 billion deals."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
China International Import Expo
CIIE
Philips
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     