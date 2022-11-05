Fair showcases Wuxi, the 'Little Shanghai'

Clay figurines, embroideries, dumplings ... the Wuxi Tourism Week launched over the weekend has brought its folk arts and cuisine to Shanghai.

Ti Gong

The city in neighboring Jiangsu Province is nicknamed "Little Shanghai" because of its developed commerce and industry, but it also possesses rich tourist resources.

Turtle Head Isle, or Yuantouzhu, has one of the largest cherry blossom orchards in the country; the hundred-old Liyuan Garden is a fine example of traditional Jiangnan-style gardens; while Donglin Academy is an epitome of ancient Chinese education history.

CFP

CFP

At the festival, folk artists showed off their skills and displayed souvenirs that tourists can buy in Wuxi.

The most-known souvenir is probably the "Da Ah Fu," clay figurines that are usually in the images of children that represent happiness and auspiciousness.

Ti Gong

Meanwhile, an exhibition titled "Picturesque Jiangnan" is now open at the Momingxuan Art Space in Huangpu District to display oil, traditional Chinese and print paintings of nine Wuxi artists. The exhibition will last until next Friday.

Address: 628 Fuzhou Rd