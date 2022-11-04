'In Shanghai, For the World' IP SHANGHAI Best Practice Exhibition: Happiness

As living environment improves and the city becomes safer, growing aspects of the city are being taken care of by self-governing entities.

Stories of businesses are playing an increasingly vital role in projecting a city's global image. Over the past decade, as businesses in Shanghai – whether they are Fortune Global 500, big SOEs or rising private enterprises – integrate into local community, urban growth, or residential life, they are also becoming part and parcel of the city's narrative.

Covering five aspects of urban construction ranging from innovation, ecology, culture, happiness to openness, this show, themed on "In Shanghai, For the World," highlights the city's major achievements over the past decade in economy, culture, and residents' daily life.



Happiness

Wherein lies the happiness, for residents? Shanghai is coming up with its own answer: Invest heavily in scientific, smart and delicacy management of the city, and, sure enough, this enables the city to carve out a unique way of governing a megacity like Shanghai.

As living environment improves and the city becomes safer, growing aspects of the city are being taken care of by self-governing entities. Enterprises weigh in too, by launching programs that help make the city more sustainable and livable.

By integrating with the grassroots community, many enterprises are sponsoring a host of public events that enrich residents' life and satisfy their demands for a healthier life.

