Wide local-area screening follows new COVID-19 community case

Shanghai reported a COVID-19 community case in downtown Jing'an District on Sunday, with the 69-year-old male visiting a local supermarket and a wet market.
Dong Jun / SHINE

A resident receives polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screening in Shanghai.

Shanghai on Sunday reported a COVID-19 community case in downtown, who had been to a supermarket and a wet market.

The 69-year-old male asymptomatic case lives in Zhijiang Road W. Subdistrict of Jing'an District.

He tested abnormal during recent regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screening and has been put under medical observation.

Apart from his accommodation at 618 Zhonghuaxin Road, the man had been to an imported food store at 583 Zhonghuaxin Road, a supermarket at 435 Gonghexin Road and a wet market at 50 Zhijiang Road W.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shanghai reported a community case in downtown Jing'an District on Sunday.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shanghai designated a new medium-risk area on Sunday.

As a result, a block that includes his accommodation and the store and markets were designated as medium-risk areas and put under lockdown. Other areas in the downtown subdistrict have now become low-risk areas where more frequent PCR screening will be launched.

A total of 141 close contacts of the new case have been traced and placed under central quarantine. Among them, 63 have tested negative.

A total of 44,243 related people have been screened, and 8,329 among them tested negative.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Medium-risk areas in Shanghai at present.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
