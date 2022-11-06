﻿
Legoland Shanghai Resort in miniature unveiled at CIIE land

Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:28 UTC+8, 2022-11-06
A model of Legoland Shanghai Resort constructed from some 100,000 Lego blocks debuted at the ongoing 5th China International Import Expo on Sunday.
Legoland Shanghai Resort in miniature unveiled at CIIE land
Ti Gong

The model of Legoland Shanghai Resort.

A model of Legoland Shanghai Resort constructed from some 100,000 Lego blocks debuted at the ongoing 5th China International Import Expo on Sunday.

The model was hidden inside a huge "gift box," and wowed visitors when it was opened.

It vividly replicates the resort at a scale of 1 to 220, including key areas such as "cities and block streets" with surprising innovation.

The model took 11 designers and 29 model building masters half a year to finish.

The unveiling marked significant progress on the resort's design, and the project is running smoothly.

Legoland Shanghai Resort, covering more than 318,000 square meters in Fengjing, an ancient watertown in Jinshan, will include a theme park, a themed hotel, and supporting commercial facilities.

Welcome to the "miniature world" of the resort.

It will have eight themed areas that will cover the majority of the signature and popular attractions and rides found at Legoland parks around the world. Notably, it will be the first Legoland park to feature a well-known Lego product line based on the timeless Chinese legend "Monkey King."

"The unveiling of the model marks that the resort has moved one step closer to Chinese families with children, with passion ignited and immersive playing experiences unfolded," said Chen Jie, general manager of Legoland Shanghai Resort.

The resort has been funded by investments from Shanghai Jinshan Urban Construction Investment Group, KIRKBI, Merlin Entertainments and CMC Inc, and is tipped to open in 2024.

Construction began in November last year.

The stand of Lego promises a fun, immersive experience, blending the gate design of the resort and relevant figures.

Visitors are invited to participate in various fun interactive experiences.

Ti Gong

The model of Legoland Shanghai Resort is unveiled.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
﻿
