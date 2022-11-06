China Eastern signs first aviation deal at 5th CIIE

China Eastern Airlines signed a huge order – a service agreement for V2500 jet engine maintenance service – with Pratt & Whitney Group on Saturday, the first day of the 5th CIIE.

China Eastern Airlines signed a huge order with Pratt & Whitney Group (P&W) on Saturday, the first day of the 5th China International Import Expo, which will run through November 10.

The Shanghai-based airline's order is the first at this year's expo among all civil aviation enterprises, both domestic and foreign.

As one of China's domestic airline industry giants, China Eastern expects a total of 15 purchase deals at the CIIE with major suppliers from all over the world.

The total amount is likely to top 1.6 billion yuan (US$222.7 million), the second highest in value among its orders at the five editions of the expo.

The agreement value is expected to take up half of the total amount that the airline will sign at the 5th CIIE.

The order is a service agreement for V2500 jet engine maintenance service.

Headquartered in the United States, P&W is an aerospace manufacturer with global service operations. Its jet engines are widely used in both civil and military aviation.

The two companies have been working together for 20 years.

"China Eastern is not only an important customer but also an important strategic partner for us," said an official with P&W.

"The agreement was signed based on the recognition of both sides."

China Eastern focuses on purchasing aviation materials with a wider vision. It not only targets engine maintenance, but also eyes APU repairs, jet fuel, in-flight catering, pilot training and seven other kinds of products and services.

It has been making friends in the upstream and downstream of the international civil aviation industry chain via the CIIE, and has actively established positive relations and long-term cooperation with international enterprises and global customers.