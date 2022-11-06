New essence to baking raises spirits at CIIE

The 5th China International Import Expo is not only a trading platform for commodities, but also a paradise for gourmets, showcasing an innovative approach to bakery product.

Ti Gong

The 5th China International Import Expo is not only a trading platform for commodities, but also a paradise for gourmets.

An innovative approach has been taken to embody a new essence into bakery.

Lesaffre has brought "Naan Pizza," a combination of Eastern and Western food, with flour, lamb, cumin and other ingredients and seasonings purchased in China, to the expo.

The recipe draws inspiration from "Naan", a traditional Xinjiang staple.

The firm that makes yeast and fermentation products joined hands with Yershari, a chain restaurant in China, to develop the recipe.

"We have continued accompanying the food industry in the development of bakery products with our yeast, from barley bread to naan pizza tailored for China's ingredients, to contribute to China's rural revitalization strategy," said Jérôme Vanachter, president of Lesaffre China.

Lesaffre China inked an agreement with Yershari during the expo on Sunday, announcing that "Naan Pizza" will hit dining tables at all Yershari outlets, with active support from the Shanghai SME Development Service Center.

6 Photos | View Slide Show ›

Dong Jun / SHINE





















Rémy Cointreau Group, an operator in the global spirits market, is marking its third presence at the CIIE by debuting three new cognac and whiskey products.

One features an artistic design over the package.

"In recent years, the consumption of imported spirits in the Chinese market has continued to expand, with a stronger demand in the premium and luxury product segment," said Sophie Phe, chief executive officer of Rémy Cointreau China. "For us, the CIIE represents a great opportunity to showcase the company's portfolio."

The company has integrated eco-friendly elements into its booth design with about 90 percent of the building materials recycled from components used in previous exhibitions.

During the exhibition period, a series of tasting activities will also be held at the booth.