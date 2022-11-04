'In Shanghai, For the World' IP SHANGHAI Best Practice Exhibition: Openness

Opening up to the outside world, a basic state policy, is also Shanghai's cutting edge.

Stories of businesses are playing an increasingly vital role in projecting a city's global image. Over the past decade, as businesses in Shanghai – whether they are Fortune Global 500, big SOEs or rising private enterprises – integrate into local community, urban growth, or residential life, they are also becoming part and parcel of the city's narrative.

Covering five aspects of urban construction ranging from innovation, ecology, culture, happiness to openness, this show, themed on "In Shanghai, For the World," highlights the city's major achievements over the past decade in economy, culture, and residents' daily life.



Openness

The city has always been at the forefront of reforms and opening-up, by continually promoting investment and trade liberalization. The improved business environment, legal infrastructure and living conditions, plus an environment favorable to the recruitment and retention of talents, conspire to make more businesses to participate enthusiastically in the opening-up process.

For all the vicissitudes in the global context, China's commitment to further opening up will remain unchanged, nor will its determination to push for globalization marked by openness, inclusiveness, win-win cooperation, and balance.

