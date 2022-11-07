A 'tough' but funny dog day at Fengxian District

A dog race was organized in Fengxian District that tested the dog owners and their relationships with their pets.

A fun race was organized over the weekend in suburban Fengxian District, with dogs and their owners participating in the competition.

The race was split into two groups: "Go! Buddy" offered a 2-kilometer "joy race" with six obstacles and a 5-kilogram "tough race" with 10 obstacles.

The participants were divided into three groups based on their weight and height.

The competition was a true test of the owners' and their relationships with their pets. Together, they had to accomplish a number of tasks, including climbing, crossing water, weight carrying, and a speed competition.

Yang Yang, who finished second in one of the races, described Kuro (a dog) as a "naughty guy" who enjoys playing and exploring the outdoors.

"The race tested the spirit of partnership between humans and dogs," he said. "We are pleased with the result and are looking forward to more such competitions in the future."

Medical stations were set up by Frontline Plus, one of the sponsors, to protect dogs from fleas and ticks.

The competition will likely be held in Shanghai next year.