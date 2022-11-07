Qingpu releases investment environment white paper

An investment environment white paper of Qingpu District was released on Monday at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the venue of the ongoing 5th CIIE.

An investment environment white paper of Qingpu District was released on Monday at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the venue of the ongoing 5th China International Import Expo, to exemplify the "spillover" effect of the expo.

Staff from the Qingpu Industrial Zone, Huaxin Town and Shanghai Shixi Software Information Park promoted their geographical location advantages, industry, policy service and business environment in seeking business cooperation and investment.

It was part of the serial promotion event of "Investing in Shanghai" of the 5th CIIE.

"Over the five years, the suburban district has kept exemplifying the 'spillover' effect of the expo, attracting guests from around the world to Qingpu and turning more and more exhibitors into investors," said Jin Junfeng, the district's deputy director.

Last year, Qingpu's import and export volume grew more than10 percent from a year earlier.

"The district is in full gear for the development of big digital, big health and big commerce and trade industries as well as for building a digital economic belt and a supply chain network that radiates from the Yangtze River Delta region and even the whole nation," Jin noted.

By 2025, the district's digital industry scale is expected to hit 270 billion yuan (US$37 billion), and 720 billion yuan by 2030.

Relying on the Hongqiao International Central Business District and the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), Qingpu is promoting the trading of global products and is creating a commerce and trade logistics hub, bridging international procurement and investment, and enhancing exchange and cooperation.

By 2025, a commerce and trade industry cluster worth 280 billion yuan will be formed in the district.

Over the past 10 years, the creation of "Five New Cities," the CIIE, the integration of the Yangtze River Delta region, and other key strategies have helped transform Qingpu from a rural district into the "hub and gateway" of Shanghai.