﻿
News / Metro

Qingpu releases investment environment white paper

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:05 UTC+8, 2022-11-07       0
An investment environment white paper of Qingpu District was released on Monday at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the venue of the ongoing 5th CIIE.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:05 UTC+8, 2022-11-07       0
Qingpu releases investment environment white paper
Ti Gong

A business promotion event for Qingpu District, as part of "Investing in Shanghai" at the 5th China International Import Expo, was held on Monday.

An investment environment white paper of Qingpu District was released on Monday at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the venue of the ongoing 5th China International Import Expo, to exemplify the "spillover" effect of the expo.

Staff from the Qingpu Industrial Zone, Huaxin Town and Shanghai Shixi Software Information Park promoted their geographical location advantages, industry, policy service and business environment in seeking business cooperation and investment.

It was part of the serial promotion event of "Investing in Shanghai" of the 5th CIIE.

"Over the five years, the suburban district has kept exemplifying the 'spillover' effect of the expo, attracting guests from around the world to Qingpu and turning more and more exhibitors into investors," said Jin Junfeng, the district's deputy director.

Last year, Qingpu's import and export volume grew more than10 percent from a year earlier.

"The district is in full gear for the development of big digital, big health and big commerce and trade industries as well as for building a digital economic belt and a supply chain network that radiates from the Yangtze River Delta region and even the whole nation," Jin noted.

Qingpu releases investment environment white paper
Ti Gong

The business promotion meeting of Qingpu District.

By 2025, the district's digital industry scale is expected to hit 270 billion yuan (US$37 billion), and 720 billion yuan by 2030.

Relying on the Hongqiao International Central Business District and the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), Qingpu is promoting the trading of global products and is creating a commerce and trade logistics hub, bridging international procurement and investment, and enhancing exchange and cooperation.

By 2025, a commerce and trade industry cluster worth 280 billion yuan will be formed in the district.

Over the past 10 years, the creation of "Five New Cities," the CIIE, the integration of the Yangtze River Delta region, and other key strategies have helped transform Qingpu from a rural district into the "hub and gateway" of Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
Hongqiao
China International Import Expo
NECC
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     